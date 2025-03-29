Iraq’s February oil exports fall 8M barrels due to shorter month

Shafaq News/ The decrease in Iraq’s oil exports for February was primarily due to the shorter month, an oil expert explained on Saturday.

The Ministry of Oil had reported over 95 million barrels in exports for February, a decline of about 8 million barrels compared to January’s exports, which exceeded 103 million barrels.

Oil expert Hamza Al-Jawahiri told Shafaq News that this trend recurs every year in February. “The month’s 28 days, compared to the typical 30 or 31 days, resulted in lower exports.”

The daily average for February, he explained, was around 3.4 million barrels, and adding two extra days would have boosted exports by approximately 7 million barrels.