Iraq’s oil exports to the US plunge sharply

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped significantly last week, according to data released on Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Iraqi oil exports to the US averaged just 85,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking a steep decline of 67,000 bpd compared to the 152,000 bpd recorded the week before, the EIA reported.

US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.139 million bpd last week, down by 226,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.365 million bpd.

Canada remained the top exporter to the US, supplying 3.538 million bpd, followed by Colombia at 439,000 bpd, Mexico with 342,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia at 296,000 bpd.

Other notable exporters included Brazil (222,000 bpd), Ecuador (148,000 bpd), Venezuela (35,000 bpd), Libya (28,000 bpd), and Nigeria (6,000 bpd).