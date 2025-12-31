Youth and elderly half of Iraqi Diyala’s 40 suicides in 2025

Shafaq News– Diyala

Iraq recorded 40 suicide cases in Diyala province in 2025, with roughly half involving young people, adolescents, or the elderly, a local source said on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that financial pressures, accumulated debt, and family or marital disputes were among the most common contributing factors, while a number of cases remain under investigation to determine their underlying causes.

Suicide incidents were also reported in other Iraqi provinces during 2025, including Baghdad and several southern regions. Between January and April, security authorities recorded 64 suicide cases across Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa and Al-Karkh districts alone.

In 2024, Diyala’s Human Rights Commission reported approximately 62 suicide cases in the province, showing a decline in recorded incidents this year.

Read more: Iraq's psychological wounds: A generation scarred by conflict