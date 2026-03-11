Norway police arrest three suspects in US embassy terror bombing

Shafaq News- Oslo

Norwegian police ‌had apprehended three brothers on Wednesday, suspected of carrying out Sunday'sbombing at the US embassy in Oslo, in an attack investigators have branded an act of terrorism.

An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated early in the morning, damaging the entrance to the embassy’s consular section, Norwegian authorities said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The three suspects, all in their 20s, are ​Norwegian citizens with a family background from Iraq, police said."They are suspected of a ⁠terror bombing," Police Attorney Christian Hatlo told reporters, adding that "We believe they detonated a powerful bomb at the US ​embassy with the intention of taking lives or causing significant damage." One of the men was believed to have planted the bomb while the two others were believed to have taken part in the plot, Hatlo clarified, stressing, “The brothers, who were not named, had not previously been subject ​to police investigations.”

A lawyer representing one of the three men said he had only briefly ​met with his client and that it was too early to say how the suspect would plead. Lawyers representing the two ‌others did ⁠not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters. "Although it is early in the investigation, it is important that the police have achieved what they characterise as a breakthrough in the case," Norway's Minister of Justice and Public Security Astri Aas-Hansen said.