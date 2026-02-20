Norway redeploys soldiers over US-Iran crisis

Shafaq News- Oslo

Norway began relocating part of its roughly 60 troops deployed in the Middle East amid escalating regional tensions linked to US-Iran confrontations, the Norwegian army told Reuters on Friday.

Vegard Finberg from the Norwegian Joint Headquarters said that the redeployed personnel had been engaged in training local forces along with other missions. He indicated that the current security situation has prevented them from performing their primary tasks, adding that several other countries have taken similar steps in recent days.

Norway has military personnel deployed at multiple sites in Iraq and neighboring countries. The armed forces did not specify how many soldiers are being relocated or which locations are affected.

The move follows tensions after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it must reach an agreement over its nuclear program within 10 to 15 days or face serious consequences.

Tehran and Washington held two rounds of indirect negotiations, in Muscat on February 6 and in Geneva on February 17, in an effort to revive dialogue over uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, and broader regional security issues. However, sharp disagreements remain over enrichment thresholds, Iran’s ballistic missile program, and its regional influence.

