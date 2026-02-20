Iran to UN: Regional bases could become targets if attacked by US

Shafaq News- New York/ Tehran

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, warned on Friday that Tehran will not initiate conflict but will exercise its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to any military strike.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president, Iravani addressed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump referencing the possible use of the Diego Garcia base and the Fairford airfield in a confrontation with Iran. He characterized the statements as breaches of the UN Charter and international law, cautioning that they increase the risk of escalation.

The letter cited previous correspondence in late December 2025 and January 2026 outlining what Tehran views as ongoing US threats, arguing that, amid heightened regional tensions and continued American deployments, such comments carry serious implications. He called on the secretary-general and Security Council members to ensure compliance with Article 2(4) of the Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force, and warned that any attack would render regional bases and assets of the aggressor legitimate targets under international law.

Iravani also noted that Iran is engaging in nuclear talks with Washington in what he described as a constructive manner, seeking relief from unilateral sanctions while addressing concerns about its nuclear program within the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty framework.

The second round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva ended on February 17 without a breakthrough. Washington demands a complete halt to uranium enrichment, while Tehran has proposed temporary suspensions or dilution of enriched stockpiles. US officials are weighing potential financial and oil sanctions relief, though no commitments have been announced.

Axios has reported that Israel is preparing for possible escalation “within days,” as Iran faces a two-week deadline to submit what US officials described as an “acceptable” proposal. A similar deadline in June 2025 preceded US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under Operation Midnight Hammer.

Read more: Iran–US nuclear talks: Diplomatic breakthrough or military confrontation?