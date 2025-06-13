Iran calls for urgent UNSC meeting over Israeli attacks

Shafaq News/ Iran has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting following Israel’s wide-scale strikes on Iranian territory.

In a letter submitted Friday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations condemned Operation Rising Lion, which targeted nuclear, military, and civilian facilities, including the Natanz enrichment site and the Ahmadi Roshan complex in Isfahan.

The letter also called the attack a “declaration of war,” warning that Iran will exercise its right to respond.

In retaliation for the Israeli attack, Iran launched over 800 drones toward Israel early Friday. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed air defense systems were fully engaged, with support from international partners tracking and intercepting incoming threats.