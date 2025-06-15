Day 3: Israel, Iran launch new strikes

Shafaq News/ Israel and Iran exchanged a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Sunday, marking the third consecutive day of escalating strikes between the two countries.

Israeli Army Radio quoted a military source confirming that 50 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel. The country’s military intelligence reported observing advanced preparations in Iran for additional strikes.

As sirens blared across large parts of Israel, the Home Front Command urged residents to stay near shelters and protected areas.

Israeli reports indicated that Iranian missiles hit a power station in Hadera and the home of Prime Minister Netanyahu in the coastal town of Caesarea.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, 742 people have been displaced by Iranian missile attacks, with many relocated to hotels for temporary shelter.

In Tehran, Iranian police confirmed that their national headquarters came under attack from a small Israeli drone. The strike injured several officers and caused material damage to the building.

Fars News Agency reported that an Israeli missile struck a residential building on Keshavarz Street in central Tehran. “We are facing a new and direct Israeli aggression on civilians in the capital.”

Fighter jets targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities and air defense systems in the capital, according to Israeli Channel 13. The Israeli military announced that it had struck over 170 targets and more than 720 Iranian military sites in less than three days.

Explosions were also reported in the city of Tabriz, western Iran, while another Israeli attack reportedly hit Arak.

The escalation began on Friday with Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, a wide-scale assault on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, including strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, and other provinces. In response, Iran initiated Operation True Promise 3, firing waves of ballistic and cruise missiles toward Israeli cities.

The tit-for-tat attacks have left at least 104 people dead in Iran, including military personnel, scientists, and civilians, while Israel has reported at least 13 fatalities and nearly 400 injuries, including infrastructure damage in Haifa and missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Bat Yam.