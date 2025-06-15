Day 3: Israel, Iran launch new strikes
Shafaq News/
Israel and Iran exchanged a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Sunday,
marking the third consecutive day of escalating strikes between the two
countries.
Israeli Army
Radio quoted a military source confirming that 50 missiles were launched from
Iran toward Israel. The country’s military intelligence reported observing
advanced preparations in Iran for additional strikes.
As sirens
blared across large parts of Israel, the Home Front Command urged residents to
stay near shelters and protected areas.
Israeli
reports indicated that Iranian missiles hit a power station in Hadera and the
home of Prime Minister Netanyahu in the coastal town of Caesarea.
According to
the Israeli Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, 742 people have been
displaced by Iranian missile attacks, with many relocated to hotels for
temporary shelter.
In Tehran,
Iranian police confirmed that their national headquarters came under attack
from a small Israeli drone. The strike injured several officers and caused
material damage to the building.
Fars News
Agency reported that an Israeli missile struck a residential building on
Keshavarz Street in central Tehran. “We are facing a new and direct Israeli
aggression on civilians in the capital.”
Fighter jets
targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities and air defense
systems in the capital, according to Israeli Channel 13. The Israeli military
announced that it had struck over 170 targets and more than 720 Iranian
military sites in less than three days.
Explosions
were also reported in the city of Tabriz, western Iran, while another Israeli
attack reportedly hit Arak.
The
escalation began on Friday with Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, a
wide-scale assault on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, including
strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, and other provinces. In response, Iran initiated
Operation True Promise 3, firing waves of ballistic and cruise missiles toward
Israeli cities.
The
tit-for-tat attacks have left at least 104 people dead in Iran, including
military personnel, scientists, and civilians, while Israel has reported at
least 13 fatalities and nearly 400 injuries, including infrastructure damage in
Haifa and missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Bat Yam.