Missiles fly: Israel, Iran continue direct strikes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israel launched strikes into Iranian territory targeting a fuel transport aircraft at Mashhad airport, while Iranian forces retaliated with a fresh barrage of ballistic missiles.

The Israeli army confirmed that the airstrike on Mashhad, located 2,300 kilometers from Israel, marked the most distant attack in the history of its air force.

However, Iranian state media, cited by Reuters, reported that Mashhad Airport and its runway were not damaged in the strike.

The Iranian news agency Fars reported that Israeli strikes also hit the Tehran Grand Police Headquarters, resulting in injuries among Iranian police personnel. Additional Israeli missiles reportedly struck a residential building near Keshavarz Street and targeted sites in Arak and Tabriz, where explosions were heard across western Iran.

Missiles also landed near the Iraqi embassy and areas housing Iranian intelligence offices in Tehran.

According to Reuters, at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists were killed in the Israeli attacks, which included both airstrikes and car bombings.

In retaliation, Iran launched over 50 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory, and the Israeli army revealed that the Iranian strikes targeted key infrastructure, including a power station in Hadera and a residence in Caesarea belonging to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family. He later stated that American pilots had assisted in intercepting the incoming drones.

The Israeli Home Front Command extended the country’s special emergency status until June 30, 2025, amid continued Iranian strikes. Public gatherings and in-person schooling remain suspended until at least June 15, with exceptions only for essential services.