Escalation deepens: Israel pounds Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israel launched over 80 airstrikes targeting Iranian and Yemeni military infrastructure in response to a large-scale overnight assault involving ballistic missiles and drones.

Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said the strikes hit “strategic and high-value sites,” including nuclear weapons development facilities and fuel infrastructure aiding Iranian forces, describing the operation as part of a "pre-approved response plan."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Tehran would face severe consequences for "killing civilians," adding, “We will achieve our war objectives and eliminate Iran’s nuclear threat."

This is a breaking story...