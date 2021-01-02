Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-02T15:40:55+0000
Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday accused Israel of trying to provoke a war by planning attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing (President Donald) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Zarif wrote.

Soleimani, 62, killed on 2018 by the US forces in Iraq, was Iran’s pre-eminent military leader - head of the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s spreading influence in the Middle East.

The deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was killed in the same attack.

The attack took Washington and its allies into uncharted territory in their confrontation with Iran and its proxy militias across the region.

related

Turki Al-Faisal recalls a "previous arms deal" between Iran and Israel

Date: 2020-09-21 09:03:41
Turki Al-Faisal recalls a "previous arms deal" between Iran and Israel

Iran may attack “Israel” from Yemen or Iraq, Israeli army spokesman said

Date: 2020-12-26 06:27:00
Iran may attack “Israel” from Yemen or Iraq, Israeli army spokesman said

Iran to send gamers to Israel for international e-sports competition

Date: 2020-11-05 14:07:11
Iran to send gamers to Israel for international e-sports competition

Yasser Arafat’ widow acquitted “Israel” of killing her husband

Date: 2021-01-01 13:29:19
Yasser Arafat’ widow acquitted “Israel” of killing her husband

Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Date: 2021-01-01 19:08:24
Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Iran seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

Date: 2020-11-20 21:04:06
Iran seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

American official: Gulf countries look positively to the Emirati-Israeli agreement

Date: 2020-08-26 16:28:51
American official: Gulf countries look positively to the Emirati-Israeli agreement

Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam

Date: 2020-12-12 07:27:47
Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam