“Iran won't get a nuclear weapon, Israel’s Netanyahu

Shafaq News/ Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convinced that one of the most important decisions of the upcoming election will be who leads the country against Iran.

In an interview to Israel Hayom, he warns about the dangers of rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal saying, ".. I'm not saying the struggle to keep Iran from nuclearizing is over – the opposite, it continues. Iran having nuclear bombs would be an existential threat to Israel. …. As long as I am prime minister, Iran won't get a nuclear weapon. I will do whatever has to be done to prevent that, and I've told that to President Biden, as well.. With or without a deal."

Asked about the military option to deal with Iran, Netanyahu said, "Why? We've taken lots of different courses of action. I won't go into details about everything we've done – diplomatic pressure, passing economic and other types of sanctions against Iran, even under Obama. Intelligence activity, actions such as the amazing seizure of the Tehran nuclear archive and making that material public, showing its plans and violations to secure nuclear weapons, and other methods I won't discuss at the moment."

"Biden says that he opposes Iran having nuclear weapons. I'm happy to hear that from him. But I'm not leaving the fate of the Jewish state in anyone else's hands, not even our best friends. I am keeping and developing options to prevent an Iranian nuclear weapon at any cost. That's what we've done, and that's what we will continue to do. I won't go into any further details."

Earlier, US’s Biden has said he would rejoin the accord if Tehran first resumed strict compliance, and would work with allies “to strengthen and extend it, while more effectively pushing back against Iran’s other destabilizing activities”.

The agreement, which world powers reached with Iran, sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear program to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons in return for the easing of economic sanctions.

But the deal, abandoned by Trump in 2018, did not restrict neither Iran’s ballistic missile program nor its support for armed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, which Washington sees as destabilizing to the Middle East.