Iran targets Tel Aviv with new rocket salvo

Shafaq News/ Iran launched a fresh round of rockets toward Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon, intensifying a direct confrontation with Israel for the fifth consecutive day.

The Israeli military tracked fewer than 10 projectiles in the latest barrage. Sirens were triggered across central and southern Israel, and the Home Front Command issued emergency alerts in multiple areas.

Israel’s emergency services initially reported four injuries, all sustained while civilians moved toward protective shelters.

A senior Israeli official, quoted by Channel 12, confirmed the deployment of US-supplied THAAD missile defense systems during the interception effort.

In retaliation, Israeli forces targeted rocket launch platforms in Iran, according to Israeli media reports.

Strikes continue to escalate between Tehran and Tel Aviv, the most recent incidents being a high-destruction drone and missile barrage from Iran today, which destroyed "strategic Israeli weapons and sites," while Israel struck "military sites" in western Iran.

Israel’s airstrikes have killed at least 224 Iranians—mostly civilians—while Iran’s missile barrages have caused 24 deaths and injured hundreds of Israelis.