Caretaker PM Al-Sudani's bloc unveils strategy to break Premiership stagnation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition, the winning bloc in Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections, launched on Monday a major political initiative aimed at resolving the long-standing deadlock over the premiership and reviving the stalled political process.

In a statement, the Coalition, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, outlined practical measures to break the political stalemate, drawing on national consensus and constitutional procedures.

“The plan calls for forming a strong, effective government that reflects public aspirations while advancing political and economic reform,” the statement noted, adding that details of the initiative will be presented at the Coordination Framework’s next meeting.

Coalition members described the initiative as a responsible step to restore momentum to the political process, stressing that it opens the door for potential agreements to establish a stable government capable of managing the next stage.

The initiative comes as reports indicate that Iraq’s race for the prime minister post has narrowed to two main contenders: Al-Sudani, whose bloc won 46 out of the 329 seated Iraqi parliament, and former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, which secured 29 MPs.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003 on November 11, with nationwide turnout exceeding 56%. Final results ratified by IHEC showed Shiite parties securing 187 seats, Sunnis winning 77 seats, and Kurds obtaining 56 seats.

Under the constitution, parliament must elect a speaker and two deputies within 15 days of ratification. The president is then elected within 30 days of the first parliamentary session, followed by the designation of a prime minister within 15 days. The prime minister-designate is required to form a cabinet within 30 days.

Iraq’s power-sharing system assigns the premiership to a Shia figure, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd. With all forces capturing a significant number of seats, selecting the three positions has evolved into a process shaped by cross-component bargaining and continuous recalculation.

