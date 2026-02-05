Shamkhani returns to Iran’s security helm

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran appointed Ali Shamkhani as secretary of the country’s Defense Council on Thursday, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, as Tehran moves to strengthen defense coordination and security readiness amid rising regional tensions.

The council’s mandate, according to the agency, includes boosting defensive preparedness, responding to emerging threats, and tightening coordination between military and security institutions.

Shamkhani, a veteran figure in Iran’s security establishment, previously served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and holds extensive experience in strategic and defense affairs. He currently serves as political adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The move comes as regional tensions remain elevated, with US President Donald Trump warning of military action if Tehran refuses US demands to fully dismantle its nuclear program and abandon its ballistic missile capabilities. Washington and Tehran are due to hold a new round of nuclear talks tomorrow in Muscat, seeking a framework for an agreement.