Iraq’s National Security Advisory hosts meeting on Iraq-Iran security agreement

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi National Security Advisory hosted a meeting for the Higher Committee overseeing the implementation of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran.

National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji led Iraq’s delegation joined by Kurdistan’s Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, along with other representatives from the Region, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Abdulriza Maskarian, according to a statement.

The meeting reviewed measures taken by both countries to implement the agreement, discussed existing challenges, and explored necessary steps to facilitate its execution. The parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in the Kurdistan Region.

During the discussions, Al-Araji clarified the Iraqi government’s “refusal for the use of its territory as a launching ground for attacks against neighboring countries.”