"We prefer to make deals": US envoy signals urgency in Iran talks

Shafaq News/ As the US and Iran prepare for indirect talks, Morgan Ortagus, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East, stressed the importance of establishing a common ground and a mutual understanding with Tehran.

In an interview with The National, Ortagus outlined the US's goal of engaging with Iran diplomatically. This conversation followed an announcement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, revealing that the US and Iran would engage in "indirect" talks in Oman.

However, President Donald Trump had previously described these discussions as "direct," prompting Ortagus to clarify the distinction. "President Trump called it direct talks, and I’ll follow the lead of my president," she emphasized. She further pointed out that no formal negotiations had taken place during the Trump administration, making the forthcoming talks a significant development.

Ortagus acknowledged the deep distrust between the two nations but expressed hope that preliminary discussions could lay the groundwork for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issues. "There are many ways to meet and find common ground," she remarked, underscoring the importance of dialogue despite the complex history between the two sides.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the Iranian regime, Ortagus noted that the past year and a half had exposed significant vulnerabilities for Iran. "The last year and a half has been devastating for the Iranian Republic. Their issues have been exposed, and we’ve seen militias fall one by one," she observed.

Acknowledging the urgency felt by the current administration, Ortagus explained, "We have many businessmen in our administration, and we prefer to make deals. We know how to get it done." She added, "I think we’re in a rush, so to speak, this time."

The interview also addressed the inherited crises from the Biden administration, with Ortagus pointing out the widespread instability across the Middle East.

Expanding Abraham Accords

In addition to discussing US-Iran relations, Ortagus elaborated on the broader goals of the Trump administration, particularly its efforts to expand peace agreements with Israel. She expressed optimism that by the end of the administration’s term, more countries in the Middle East and the Muslim world would join the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel.

Ortagus emphasized that the era of excluding Israel from regional discussions was over. "Whether it’s Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, or whatever the situation, Israel must be included in those discussions and those decisions," she asserted, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to regional issues.