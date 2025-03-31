Iran's complaint to UN: Trump remarks are "reckless"

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran filed a formal complaint with the United Nations, criticizing US President Donald Trump's remarks as “reckless and aggressive.”

In a letter to the UN, Iranian officials condemned Trump’s remarks as a “blatant violation” of global legal norms and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

“It is deeply concerning that the United States continues to rely on military force as a primary instrument to impose its will and achieve political and geopolitical objectives,” the letter stated.

This complaint follows Tehran’s confirmation that it had responded to a letter Trump sent to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that the reply, delivered through Oman as a mediator, had reached Washington and undergone review.

Amid these exchanges, Khamenei addressed the escalating tensions during his Eid al-Fitr sermon. While he stated that he did not expect a US or Israeli attack on Iran, he warned that any act of aggression would be met with a “strong and painful” response.

His warning came just a day after Trump threatened Iran with secondary sanctions and possible airstrikes if no agreement was reached over its nuclear program.