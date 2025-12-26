Iraq condemns deadly attack on Syrian mosque

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Damascus

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the attack targeting worshippers at the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Syrian city of Homs.

In a statement, the ministry rejected “acts of terrorism and violence” regardless of their motives or sources, particularly those targeting civilians and places of worship, warning that such attacks aim to undermine security and social cohesion.

Earlier today, ISIS-linked Saraya Ansar Al-Sunna claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in the predominantly Alawite Wadi Al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs.