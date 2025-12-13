ISIS attack wounds US and Syrian forces in Palmyra

Shafaq News – Damascus (Updated at 18:33)

Gunfire wounded several US forces personnel and Syrian General Security members on Saturday near the central Syrian city of Palmyra, after a delegation from the Global Coalition came under attack.

A security source told Shafaq News that the incident left Syrian security personnel and several US forces members wounded, adding that the gunman was killed.

مصدر أمني لـ سانا: تعرضت قوات الأمن السورية وقوات أمريكية لإطلاق نار قرب مدينة تدمر أثناء تنفيذ جولة ميدانية مشتركة. — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) December 13, 2025

The identity of the attacker has not been disclosed, and no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. however, platforms commonly used to promote ISIS said the group claimed responsibility for the attack in Palmyra.

Earlier today, a Syrian security source stated to Shafaq News that gunfire wounded several US forces personnel and Syrian General Security members. The delegation, which included Global Coalition forces alongside Syrian units, was carrying out a field visit to review a security plan aimed at combating ISIS when it came under fire.

Following the attack, authorities imposed heightened security measures in the area, while US helicopters evacuated the wounded and

The United States maintains a limited military presence in Syria as part of the Global Coalition’s campaign against ISIS, with forces deployed mainly in the northeast and at the Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border. Washington says the deployment aims to prevent an ISIS resurgence and support local partner forces.

