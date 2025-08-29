Global Coalition nabs senior ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, the US-led Global Coalition announced the arrest of two “prominent” ISIS members in a security operation in Kirkuk province.

The Coalition stated that one of the detainees served as a logistics officer within the group, while the other was a member of the so-called Diwan al-Jund (military bureau) and had taken part in several attacks targeting Iraqi security forces.

أعلن جهاز المخابرات العامة العراقية في كركوك اعتقال عنصرين بارزين من تنظيم داعش، في خطوة حاسمة جديدة نحو تفكيك شبكات التنظيم. pic.twitter.com/euQunD7Dho — التحالف الدولي (@CoalitionAR) August 29, 2025

Kirkuk remains a stronghold for ISIS due to difficult terrain and fragmented security control. The province is contested between Baghdad and Erbil, leaving gaps in coordination among security forces. Moreover, the rugged Hamrin Mountains and sparsely populated rural areas provide natural cover for ISIS fighters, who rely on ambushes to sustain their insurgency.