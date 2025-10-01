CF hails US shift to strategic partnership in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of Shiite political parties that leads the current government, on Wednesday welcomed Washington’s decision to scale down its military presence in Iraq and transition to a strategic partnership.

CF member Uday al-Khadran told Shafaq News that the Pentagon’s announcement represents “an important step that serves Iraq’s sovereignty and national interests.”

He described the decision as “a significant shift in relations between Iraq and the United States — from a field-based military presence to a partnership built on strategic cooperation in security, economic, and technological fields, strengthening Iraq’s capacities and safeguarding its sovereignty.”

The alliance has consistently insisted foreign forces in Iraq should operate under Iraqi decisions and in line with the constitution and national will, Al-Khadran added. “Today, we are witnessing a practical step toward this goal. The coming stage requires enhancing Iraqi security forces’ capabilities and broadening international cooperation to support the country’s stability.”

He concluded that shared interests between Baghdad and Washington should be “based on mutual respect, free from any tutelage or interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, ensuring independence of decision-making and protecting the achievements of the Iraqi people.”

The comments followed confirmation by a US official earlier on Wednesday that American troop levels will be cut to fewer than 2,000. The official said the drawdown reflects the Pentagon’s plan to reduce combat missions and allow Baghdad to take the lead against remnants of the Islamic State group (ISIS).

The Pentagon stressed on Tuesday that Iraqi forces will assume primary responsibility for countering ISIS cells, while Coalition efforts will shift toward Syria, with most US personnel redeployed to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Once the transition is complete, US troop numbers in Iraq will fall below 2,000, most stationed in Erbil, though no final figure or timetable has been announced.

A senior US military official said ISIS “no longer poses a persistent threat to the Iraqi government or to America from Iraqi territory,” calling the shift “a major achievement that enables Iraq to assume greater responsibility for its own security.”

At the start of 2025, the United States had about 2,500 troops in Iraq and over 900 in Syria, part of the Global Coalition formed in 2014 to fight ISIS after its territorial advance across both countries.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell described the transition as “a shared success in defeating ISIS and a step toward a lasting security partnership between the United States and Iraq, consistent with American interests, the Iraqi constitution, and the Strategic Framework Agreement.”

He added that the partnership would support both US and Iraqi security, strengthen Iraq’s capacity to attract foreign investment, and enhance its role as a regional leader. Washington, he said, would continue close coordination with Baghdad and Coalition partners to ensure an orderly and responsible transition.