EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon reaffirms Iraq withdrawal timeline

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense confirmed on Tuesday that the planned withdrawal of American forces from Iraq remains on schedule, with no changes or delays caused by recent political or regional developments.

In an official response to Shafaq News, a Pentagon spokesperson stated, “We are on track with what we reaffirmed in the September 2024 joint statement.” The spokesperson did not provide additional details regarding ongoing discussions.

The Pentagon’s remarks come amid continued talks between Baghdad and Washington within the US-Iraq Higher Military Commission. Established in 2023, the commission is tasked with overseeing the transition of US forces from combat operations to bilateral security cooperation focused on training and intelligence sharing.

Currently, about 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq, stationed primarily at Ain al-Asad Air Base in al-Anbar and Harir Air Base in Erbil. They continue to provide logistical and operational support to Iraqi forces and engage in efforts to combat the remnants of ISIS.

Iraq’s parliament voted in early 2020 to set a timetable for ending foreign troop presence following the US assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi armed group leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad airport. Despite ongoing pressure from some Iraqi Shiite factions, the US insists any withdrawal will be fully coordinated with Baghdad to ensure stability and prevent a resurgence of terrorist threats.