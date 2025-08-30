US redeploys troops from central Iraq to Erbil in strategic shift

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States has begun shifting troops from Iraq’s Ain al-Asad and Victoria bases to Erbil and neighboring Arab states, a move the Geopolitical Monitor describes as a "strategic repositioning" rather than a withdrawal.

According to the report, by leaving bases frequently targeted by armed groups, Washington aims to reduce exposure to rocket and drone attacks while preserving operational reach across Iraq and the wider region. “In removing these high-value targets, Washington hopes to prevent Iranian propaganda victories while preserving operational flexibility,” the Monitor said.

In Baghdad, the redeployment helps ease mounting pressure from Parliament and political factions demanding the removal of foreign forces. In contrast, Erbil offers US troops a more stable environment under the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), where they are viewed as allies.

Analysts note that positioning forces in Erbil, along with deployments in Kuwait and Jordan, gives Washington greater flexibility to respond to regional crises involving Iran, Syria, and the Gulf, while reducing risks and political costs.

To continue reading, click here.