US, Iraq near troops withdrawal agreement, leave small force in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A preliminary agreement between Washington and Baghdad regarding the presence of US forces will include keeping a small force in the Kurdistan Region to provide security guarantees for the Kurds against Iranian-backed militias.

The Washington Post reported that an unnamed Iraqi military official indicated that the US is expected to maintain a small military presence in the semi-autonomous Region of Kurdistan.

The US currently has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and about 900 in neighboring Syria, as part of the Global Coalition formed in 2014 to combat ISIS. This Coalition also includes forces from countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

Last week, Reuters revealed, citing several informed sources, that Washington and Baghdad reached an understanding on a plan for the withdrawal of Coalition forces from Iraq. The plan includes the departure of hundreds of Coalition troops by September 2025, with the remainder leaving by the end of the following year.

According to Reuters, the agreement is largely finalized, pending final approval from both countries and an official announcement. The announcement was initially expected weeks ago but was delayed due to regional tensions linked to the war in Gaza and ongoing negotiations over remaining details.

The Washington Post quoted Hussein Alawi, an advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stating that a joint announcement on the planned withdrawal will be made soon. Alawi noted that Baghdad "wants to restore relations with the US to their pre-2014 status," adding that "the need for the Global Coalition ended with the defeat of ISIS, and now Iraqi forces are fully capable of handling security matters efficiently."

Neither the White House nor the US Department of Defense responded to requests for comment. At a press conference on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder declined to confirm the withdrawal plan.

If the withdrawal proceeds as planned, it would mark the second time the US has withdrawn most of its troops from Iraq since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003. The Washington Post noted that, much like the first US withdrawal in 2011, this withdrawal could leave Iraq facing significant security weaknesses, sectarian divisions, and corruption—problems that previously contributed to the rise of ISIS.

Former senior Pentagon official Dana Stroul, now a research director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, stated that the return of US forces a decade ago became necessary when Iraqi security forces largely collapsed in the face of ISIS attacks. She expressed doubt that any future US administration would send troops again unless Iraqi leaders prioritize anti-terrorism efforts. This, she argued, should include preventing Iraq from becoming a battleground for Iranian influence, addressing pervasive corruption, and ensuring the official security forces are properly resourced and empowered.

According to sources familiar with the secret discussions, some US lawmakers have already been briefed on the withdrawal plans. Among them is Rep. Adam Smith, a senior Democratic member of the House Armed Services Committee. He described the future presence of US forces as a political challenge for Iraqi leaders.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Smith said, "The Iraqi people prefer that there be no US forces, but they also do not want ISIS, and they recognize that we are helping to solve that problem." He added that the Iraqis want the US to leave but also want to understand how to achieve that goal—a complex issue.

Sen. Jack Reed, chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, commented that the matter involves a mix of complex interests for both countries. He noted that while Iraqis recognize the stability US presence provides, they also acknowledge the risks to US forces.

Reed also pointed out that US officials were displeased by the recent visit of Iran's new president, Masoud Bozshkian, to Iraq, where he was officially received by Al-Sudani on Wednesday.

Rep. Cory Mills, a Republican and Iraq War veteran, expressed particular concern about Iran's influence and the factions it supports. While he does not oppose the withdrawal in principle, Mills emphasized the need for a plan to ensure Iraq's stability, stating, "I believe that if you destabilize a country, you bear the responsibility to help it stabilize again."

The agreement follows more than six months of negotiations between Baghdad and Washington, initiated by Al-Sudani in January, amidst ongoing attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi factions on US forces stationed in bases across Iraq. These attacks, involving rockets and drones, have killed three US soldiers and injured dozens more, prompting several rounds of deadly US retaliation that have threatened the Iraqi government's efforts to stabilize the country after years of turmoil.

Previously, Al-Sudani stated that while he appreciates US support, the presence of US troops has become a magnet for instability, as they are frequently targeted, often leading to retaliatory strikes without coordination with the Iraqi government.