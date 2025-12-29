Snowstorm shuts key roads in Kurdistan’s Erbil and Duhok

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdish authorities on Monday closed the Erbil–Shaqlawa road after snowfall and low visibility made travel unsafe along several sections.

Footage obtained by Shafaq News showed heavy snow covering the roadway, prompting a temporary shutdown to protect motorists until conditions improve and clearing operations are completed.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, a wave of rain and snow has affected Erbil since last week and intensified on Monday, spreading across western parts of the province, particularly on roads leading to Kasanazan, Shaqlawa, and Baharka.

Snow also accumulated across the city center, while northern districts recorded heavier falls, particularly in parts of Amedi.

In Duhok, Kamal Mohammed, media officer at the Roads and Bridges Maintenance Directorate, told our agency that snow-clearing teams continue working to reopen main roads linking Duhok with surrounding districts. Snow depth in some areas, he noted, has exceeded 50 centimeters.