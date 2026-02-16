Shin Bet uncovers Iranian intelligence breach

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has charged an Israeli national suspected of gathering intelligence on former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Channel 12 reported on Monday, noting that his arrest occurred several weeks ago.

According to a security official cited by the outlet, the Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence and security agency, uncovered that the suspect had maintained contact with a foreign source believed to be linked to Iranian intelligence. He reportedly received payments to carry out multiple tasks, including gathering information deemed a threat to national security.

No further details have been released regarding the type of information obtained or the duration of the suspect’s alleged activities.

Over the past two years, Israeli authorities detained dozens of citizens accused of espionage and online recruitment by Tehran. The surge in Iranian-linked suspects prompted Israel to open a new wing for detainees at Damon Prison in Haifa, Channel 12 noted, pointing out that only one accused spy has been convicted so far, while most cases remain under judicial review.