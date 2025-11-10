Israel nabs Tel Aviv man over Iran ties

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Monday, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency arrested a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident suspected of collaborating with Iranian intelligence.

Israeli media, citing security officials, reported that the suspect contacted Iranian operatives via social media, received cryptocurrency for carrying out assignments, and filmed sites including the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Abramovitz Park, and a rocket impact site in Ramat Gan. Police also confiscated 18 SIM cards and digital evidence from his house.

According to TRM Labs, the arrest follows a series of similar cases since the 12-day Israel–Iran war in June 2025, with Israeli authorities detaining dozens of citizens accused of espionage and online recruitment by Tehran.