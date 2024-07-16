Israel detains three for alleged espionage on behalf of Iranian Intelligence

Shafaq News/ Israel's Shin Bet security agency, in collaboration with the police, has detained three Israelis suspected of conducting espionage activities for Iranian intelligence.

"Shin Bet and the National Unit for International Investigations have arrested three Israeli citizens suspected of carrying out security activities under the direction of Iranian intelligence agents," the Shin Bet stated.

Among the detainees, 21-year-old Elimelech Stern has been charged with contact with a foreign agent. According to the joint investigation by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, Stern was approached on Telegram by an individual using the profile name Anna Elena, who directed him to undertake espionage missions.

Stern allegedly carried out tasks such as putting up posters and pictures in Tel Aviv, planting sums of cash at specific locations in occupied Jerusalem, and delivering packages containing severed animal heads and threatening messages to the homes of Israeli citizens. He was also instructed to start a forest fire and commit murder. The investigation revealed that Stern agreed to all tasks except for the arson and killing.

The suspect reportedly recruited two other Israelis who participated in these missions for financial compensation and were paid in cryptocurrency.

"The method of contacting Israeli citizens through social networks, under false identities, is a well-known tactic used by Iranian intelligence agencies," the Shin Bet noted.

In December 2023, the Shin Bet claimed to have uncovered an Iranian "honeypot network" designed to recruit Israelis for intelligence gathering and potential terror attacks.

Israel's Mossad intelligence agency is known for its extensive operations within Iran. Tehran frequently announces the discovery and dismantling of Israeli spy networks.