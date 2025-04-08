Iraq and Syria to reopen Al-Bukamal crossing

Shafaq News/ Syria and Iraq have agreed to reopen the Al-Bukamal–Al-Qaim border crossing after a four-month closure, a Syrian official said on Tuesday.

Mazen Alloush, Director of Public Relations at Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, revealed to Shafaq News that the Syrian Foreign Ministry reached an agreement with its Iraqi counterpart to resume trade activities through the crossing.

He did not specify a precise date for the full reopening, but logistics and security arrangements are reportedly underway.

The crossing was shut in December 2024 amid armed clashes in the border region and the subsequent withdrawal of Syrian government forces. Since then, it had remained partially operational, restricted to humanitarian aid and repatriation of displaced civilians, with over 10,000 Syrians returning via the crossing in recent months according to Syrian officials, although Iraq maintained a halt on commercial transit during that period.

The Al-Bukamal–Al-Qaim corridor is also regarded as a strategic segment of the land route for the “Axis of Resistance,” connecting Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. The route has seen repeated airstrikes and security incidents, often attributed to tensions involving regional and international armed groups.

Other Syrian border crossings remain restricted, however. The Al-Tanf crossing in southern Syria is controlled by Global Coalition forces, while in northeastern Syria, several crossings remain under control by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Humanitarian corridors coordinated with international organizations remain operational.