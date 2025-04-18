Syrian military muscle flexed at Iraq border

Shafaq News/ Syria has deployed military reinforcements to the eastern city of al-Bukamal near the Iraqi border, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

A convoy from the Ministry of Defense arrived in al-Bukamal, near the al-Qaim crossing with Iraq, as part of efforts to “tighten border control and combat smuggling,” according to Syrian outlets.

Earlier, Mazen Alloush, Director of Public Relations at Syria’s General Authority for Maritime and Land Ports, told Shafaq News that the Syrian Foreign Ministry reached an agreement with its Iraqi counterpart to resume trade activities through the crossing.