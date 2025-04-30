Iran-linked tunnel on Iraq-Syria border: Smuggling allegations surface

Shafaq News/ Syrian security forces uncovered a tunnel on Wednesday linking Iraq and Syria in the Al-Bukamal border region, a strategic area along the shared border between the two countries.

According to Syria TV, the tunnel, located east of Deir ez-Zor province, connects a former base of "Iranian militias" in Al-Hari village and stretches 500 meters into Syrian territory.

Residents in the area told the station that the headquarters housing the tunnel was “significant,” with unidentified vehicles frequently arriving at the site under tight security measures.

Iran has faced numerous accusations concerning activities in the Al-Bukamal region, which lies along the 600 km border that Iraq shares with Syria. Reports suggest that Iranian-backed forces utilize these tunnels for smuggling weapons, including missiles and heavy shells, as well as narcotics, allegations that Tehran has often disputed.

In January 2024, security forces in Al-Bukamal uncovered a tunnel connecting Syria and Iraq. Locals claimed Iranian forces used it to smuggle weapons and narcotics.