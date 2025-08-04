Syria-Iraq's Al-Bukamal crossing open 24/7

Shafaq News – Damascus / Baghdad

The al-Bukamal border crossing between Syria and Iraq remains open and operates 24 hours a day, Syrian authorities confirmed Monday, reporting uninterrupted movement of travelers and goods.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mazen Alloush, director of public relations at the Syrian Border Crossings Authority, confirmed the ongoing coordination with Iraqi counterparts to maintain smooth passage on both sides of the border.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry also dismissed reports of restrictions on Syrian citizens entering Iraq during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, clarifying that all crossings continue under existing regulations without new limitations.

Earlier in June, the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Crossings announced the reopening of the al-Bukamal (al-Qaim) crossing to passenger and freight traffic. The crossing had been closed since December 2024 amid Syria’s political upheaval, including the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the withdrawal of Syrian forces from the area.

Highly regarded as a strategic segment of the land route for the “Axis of Resistance,” connecting Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, the crossing has seen repeated airstrikes and security incidents, often attributed to tensions involving regional and international armed groups.