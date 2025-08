Iraq’s Interior Ministry: No ban on Syrians with valid visas

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry dismissed reports that Syrian nationals are being denied entry to the country.

In a statement, Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, Director of Relations and Media,, confirmed that travelers holding valid visas—whether for tourism or religious purposes—continue to be admitted under existing entry procedures.

Describing the circulating reports as baseless, Miri urged media outlets and the public to verify information before sharing it, reaffirming the committee’s commitment to facilitating travel while

maintaining public security.