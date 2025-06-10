Iraq confirms halted flights to Syria amid high visa fees
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Transport confirmed, on Tuesday, that civil aviation flights between Iraq and Syria remain suspended, a situation in place since the fall of the former Syrian regime.
Ministry spokesperson Maytham al-Safi told Shafaq News that “civil flights have been halted for years, and no regular services operate between the two countries. Only Cham Wings Airlines operated for a while, but those flights have also stopped.”
The statement comes amid rising concerns over the recently increased visa fees imposed on Iraqi citizens traveling to Syria, which now stand at $250. Omar Abdul-Baqi, deputy director of security at Damascus International Airport, told Shafaq News that the higher fees apply not only to Iraqis but to other nationalities as well, as part of a broader Syrian policy to regulate entry and cover administrative costs.