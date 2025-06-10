Syria adjusts Visa fees for visitors

Shafaq News/ Syria's Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday updated visa fees for foreign visitors. The new system categorizes countries by nationality, with fees reflecting diplomatic and bilateral relations.

According to the ministry’s statement, citizens of Lebanon, Jordan, Mauritania, and Malaysia are exempt from visa fees and allowed to stay in Syria for up to six months. Visa fees for visitors from Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, and Yemen are set at $40, while those for Libyan nationals are $75. Travelers from Bahrain and Somalia will pay $125, and those from Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Turkiye will be charged $150. Fees for Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are $250. Chinese and Russian citizens will pay $40 and $75, respectively. American nationals will pay $300, while British and Canadian visitors face fees of $250 and $150. Fees for Australian and New Zealand visitors are $250. Citizens of European Union countries will pay $125. Visitors from unclassified countries will pay $100 for a 15-day visa or $25 for a three-day transit visa.

The ministry stated that most visas are valid for three months with a single entry, though some nationalities will have multiple entry options during the same period. Fees must be paid in US dollars at arrival points or through the electronic visa system. Travelers are advised to check specific visa requirements for their nationality before travel.

Arab media outlets reported that Syrian authorities have started procedures to revoke citizenship from around 700,000 Iranians, Iraqis, and Lebanese, in addition to thousands of Afghan and Pakistani fighters who were granted citizenship during the rule of Bashar al-Assad.