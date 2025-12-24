Child critically injured in stray dog attack in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

A child was critically injured on Wednesday after being attacked by a group of stray dogs in a residential neighborhood of Ramadi, the capital of Iraq’s Al-Anbar province.

A medical source at Ramadi Teaching Hospital told Shafaq News the child was admitted to the emergency ward with multiple serious injuries to different parts of his body, describing his condition as critical. Medical teams immediately began intensive treatment and placed the child under continuous monitoring due to the risk of complications.

The incident prompted urgent appeals from the child’s family and local residents to Al-Anbar authorities, calling for swift action to curb the spread of stray dogs, which they say has become a growing threat to public safety, particularly for children.

Similar attacks have been reported in recent months in Al-Anbar and across several Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad, Diyala, and Nineveh, where health officials have recorded hundreds of dog-bite cases. Some incidents have involved children and raised concerns over the risk of rabies.

Iraqi authorities have previously announced measures to address the problem, including vaccination and sterilization campaigns, coordination with municipal services, and public awareness efforts. In Al-Anbar, local officials have said they are working with health and municipal departments to reduce the risks posed by stray dogs, though residents continue to complain about slow implementation.