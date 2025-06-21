Mystery object injures five children in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Five children were injured Saturday when a strange object crashed in Saladin province, the Iraqi Interior Ministry reported, as missile and drone debris linked to the Iran-Israel war continues to fall across the country.

Surveillance footage showed the children were hit by shrapnel and flying gravel while playing outside their homes in the Dujail district. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and discharged after receiving treatment.

Security commanders rushed to the scene to investigate, but the nature and source of the object remain unknown.

The fall coincided with drone incidents earlier today in Erbil and Basra. While no casualties were recorded, the events add to growing concerns over the safety of civilians as regional hostilities spill into Iraqi airspace.