Bridge collapses in Iraq’s Karbala: Injuries reported

Shafaq News – Karbala

At least nine people were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed near the Bab Baghdad entrance in Karbala, a local source reported on Saturday.

Footage obtained by Shafaq News showed the moment the al-Atayshi Bridge gave way as civil defense teams cleared debris and searched for possible survivors.

Speaking to our agency, the source cautioned that the toll could rise as rescue operations continue, confirming that authorities have detained the project’s contractor along with the supervising engineer.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani issued urgent directives following the collapse, tasking the Higher Commission for Coordination among Provinces and Karbala Province with forming an investigative committee to determine the cause and identify those responsible, according to a statement from his media office.