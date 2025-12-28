New 110-bed maternity and neonatal hospital launches in Iraq’s Mosul

Shafaq News – Mosul

Nineveh’s local government on Saturday opened a 110-bed hospital for neonatal and women’s care at the Al-Khansaa Medical Complex in Mosul, provincial authorities reported.

Nineveh’s governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil said during a press conference that the facility includes 36 incubators for premature infants, 12 intensive care beds, operating theatres, delivery rooms, and fully equipped medical departments.

He noted that Nineveh had about 3,600 hospital beds before 2014, prompting the province—working with Iraq’s Ministry of Health and the Nineveh Health Directorate—to adopt a plan to raise total capacity to 6,000 beds by the end of 2026.

Coordination with federal health authorities, he added, has helped improve healthcare delivery and supported the return of patients from other provinces, citing improved security conditions and expanded medical infrastructure.

Nineveh’s healthcare system continues to face significant pressure after years of conflict and underinvestment, with persistent shortages of hospital beds, medical staff, and essential equipment, particularly in areas where facilities were heavily damaged after the 2014 ISIS offensive.

