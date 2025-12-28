Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 143,400 dinars on Saturday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,750 IQD and 142,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,150.