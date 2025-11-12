USD/IQD exchange rates hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate held firm at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 141,650 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Baghdad exchange stores, the selling rate was 142,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 140,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,150.