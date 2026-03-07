UK dispatches aircraft carrier to Middle East

Shafaq News- London

The UK is preparing to send one of its largest aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales, to the Middle East amid rising regional tensions, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Citing security sources, the outlet confirmed that the carrier will join an expanding UK presence in the region. The move comes as the United States has begun using British bases to intercept Iranian missiles.

Last Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed plans to deploy a warship and helicopters to strengthen the UK’s defensive capabilities in the area, noting that the Ragun ship and helicopters equipped with anti-drone systems will also be stationed in Cyprus.

He added that UK forces continue to conduct defensive air missions aimed at protecting personnel, bases, and regional partners. Specific details on operations or deployments remain unclear.

Tensions escalated after US–Israeli strikes on February 28 hit multiple locations across Iran. In response, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.