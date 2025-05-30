US, allies press IAEA to declare Iran non-compliant on nuclear commitments

Shafaq News/ The US, joined by the UK, France, and Germany, launched a high-level push to persuade the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to formally declare that Iran is failing to meet its nuclear commitments, diplomatic sources told Shafaq News.

The move, considered the most serious escalation in nearly two decades, comes ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors’ quarterly meeting on June 9. The meeting will coincide with the release of new IAEA reports on Iran’s nuclear activities and compliance with non-proliferation agreements.

Diplomats said the Western-backed draft resolution aims to pressure Iran to clarify the presence of uranium traces found at undeclared sites, amid mounting concern over the rapid progress of Tehran’s nuclear program.

While previous IAEA board statements have urged Iran to boost transparency and cooperation, this new draft would be the first to formally declare Tehran in non-compliance, signaling a major diplomatic escalation.

Observers warn that this step could complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts, including indirect talks between Iran and the US aimed at reviving understandings around Iran’s nuclear program, which have faltered since the 2015 deal collapsed.