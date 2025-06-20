EU pushes Iran on nuclear "justification"

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran defended its nuclear and missile programmes as legitimate and non-negotiable, countering European concerns over escalating regional tensions and the potential for broader conflict.

Following a round of talks in Geneva, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the European Union issued a joint statement urging both Iran and Israel to refrain from actions that could further destabilise the region.

“We reaffirm longstanding concerns over the expansion of Iran’s nuclear programme,” the statement read, emphasising that it “has no credible civilian justification.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by underscoring that the nuclear programme remains peaceful and continues to operate under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Our programme remains peaceful and under IAEA supervision,” he affirmed, adding that Tehran will continue to exercise what it views as its legitimate right to self-defence.

He also rejected any prospect of talks on Iran’s missile capabilities, calling the matter closed and non-negotiable.

Shifting to wider regional developments, the minister linked any potential for future dialogue to conditions on the ground, pointing to ongoing Israeli military operations.

Additionally, he stressed that Iran would not consider re-entering negotiations while these operations persist, urging Israel to end what he described as “aggression and criminal acts.”

Despite clear points of contention, Araghchi described the talks as serious, with both sides signaling readiness for further engagement.