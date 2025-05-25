Malta to recognize Palestine in June

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Malta will formally recognize the State of Palestine in June.

Speaking at a political event in the town of Mosta, Abela noted that the decision will be made public next month at a French-Saudi-led conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, focusing on advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Malta, which currently hosts a Palestinian ambassador, backed a UN Security Council resolution in April 2023 supporting the full Palestinian membership. However, it has yet to issue a formal diplomatic recognition.

Abela emphasized that, after more than four decades of discussion, his government will move forward with official recognition, pointing to Malta’s concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “We cannot turn a blind eye to the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza,” he stated.

Last week, French Prime Minister François Bayrou announced that France, the United Kingdom, and Canada plan to recognize Palestinian statehood as part of a coordinated initiative, with France expected to formalize its recognition during an international conference set for June 17–20, aimed at reviving formal peace efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.