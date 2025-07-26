Recognition not enough: French Left urges military intervention in Gaza

Shafaq News – Paris

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing movement La France Insoumise, called on France to act swiftly and ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s planned recognition of the State of Palestine in September.

Earlier this week, Macron announced France would extend official recognition to Palestine during the upcoming UN session — a move criticized by both Israel and the United States.

Mélenchon hailed the announcement as a “moral victory” reflecting growing public pressure and widespread solidarity with Palestinians. However, he questioned the timing, stressing, “Why wait until September? People in Gaza are dying now, not in two months.”

The left-wing leader also called for an immediate ban on arms exports to Israel and the suspension of the European Union’s economic partnership with Tel Aviv, warning that symbolic recognition alone would not halt what he described as “the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

La victoire morale est là mais on connaît la technique des annonces différées de Macron. Depuis des mois ce type de comportement encourage la durée du crime à Gaza. Pourquoi en septembre et pas maintenant ? Et l'embargo sur les armes ? Et la rupture de l'accord de coopération ?… — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) July 24, 2025

Pressing France to fulfill its international responsibilities, Mélenchon demanded French military involvement to establish humanitarian corridors into Gaza.

“The French army should deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, confronting the Israeli government with a sovereign and strong state instead of defenseless civilians,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rima Hassan, a European Parliament member affiliated with La France Insoumise, criticized Macron’s conditions for recognition, particularly the demand for Palestinian disarmament.

Hassan argued the approach “empties the concept of sovereignty of its meaning,” emphasizing that the Palestinian people will not relinquish their right to resist as long as settlement and occupation policies continue.

These statements come as conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. At least 57 Palestinians were killed and nine others died from starvation in the past 24 hours, amid ongoing Israeli operations and a deepening blockade on aid. The Gaza Health Ministry reported Saturday that the death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 59,733, with 144,777 others wounded.