President Macron: France will recognize Palestinian State

Shafaq News - Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that Paris will formally recognize the State of Palestine during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In a statement, Macron declared, “In keeping with our historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine.”

Highlighting the urgency of the conflict, he stressed the need to end the war in Gaza, while underscoring that peace remains within reach. Macron further called for the disarmament of Hamas, coupled with efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza, presenting these steps as essential to establishing a viable Palestinian state.

Fidèle à son engagement historique pour une paix juste et durable au Proche-Orient, j’ai décidé que la France reconnaîtra l’État de Palestine. J’en ferai l’annonce solennelle à l’Assemblée générale des Nations unies, au mois de septembre prochain.… pic.twitter.com/7yQLkqoFWC — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2025

“We must guarantee the existence of this state and ensure that, by accepting full disarmament and recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of everyone in the region. There is no alternative,” the statement added.

Reflecting widespread French support for peace in the region, Macron emphasized the importance of collaboration with Israelis, Palestinians, as well as European and international partners to achieve this goal.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz strongly condemned Macron’s decision, calling it “a disgrace” and “a surrender to terror.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Katz said Macron’s position amounted to “a reward and tailwind for the murderers and rapists of Hamas,” referencing the group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which Israeli officials describe as the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust.

“Instead of standing with Israel in this time of trial, the President of France is acting to weaken it,” Katz said, warning that his government would firmly oppose any recognition of a Palestinian entity that could, in his words, “harm our security, endanger our existence, and undermine our historical right to the Land of Israel.”

The minister asserted that the Israeli leadership remained united in its opposition to the move, which he characterized as a grave threat to national security.

The announcement comes as Israel and the United States withdrew their negotiating teams from the Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha, pointing to Hamas’s latest response as a “major obstacle” to reaching a deal.