Israel, US withdraw from Gaza ceasefire talks

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel and the United States withdrew their negotiating teams from the Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha on Thursday, citing Hamas’s latest response as a “major obstacle” to reaching a deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on X that the Israeli delegation had returned for further consultations shortly after receiving Hamas’s official reply to the proposal that has been under negotiation for more than two weeks.

In light of the response conveyed by Hamas this morning, it has been decided to return the negotiating team for additional consultations in Israel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 24, 2025

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of rejecting compromise. “Their response makes clear they’re not seeking a ceasefire,” he said, describing the group’s position as “selfish” and obstructive.

He added that Washington would now consider “alternative paths” to secure the hostages’ release and stabilize conditions in Gaza.

According to two Palestinian sources familiar with the negotiations, Hamas’s response included proposed amendments aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian access, and outlining Israeli military withdrawals.

The proposed framework would see a 60-day truce during which hostages would be released in stages alongside Palestinian detainees.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that the Israeli war has killed 59,219 people and injured 143,045 since October 7, 2023.