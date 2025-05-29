Hamas, Israel consider new US ceasefire deal

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Hamas announced it is reviewing a new ceasefire proposal brokered by US Envoy Steve Witkoff, while Israeli media reported that Israel has agreed to the framework in principle.

The draft proposal outlines a 60-day truce in Gaza, backed by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, and includes phased exchanges of detainees and remains, along with coordinated humanitarian aid deliveries and a path toward a permanent ceasefire.

Under the proposed terms, Hamas would release five Israeli detainees and return nine bodies on the first day, followed by another five detainees and nine bodies on day seven. In exchange, Israel would release 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life terms, 1,111 detainees arrested after October 7, and 180 Palestinian remains.

The plan stipulates that negotiations for a lasting ceasefire would begin as soon as the truce takes effect. Military operations would be documented, and all exchanges would be conducted discreetly, without public ceremonies, and humanitarian aid would be distributed under UN and Red Crescent supervision.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the proposal and plans to hold consultations with senior ministers, including those from the foreign, finance, and national security ministries, to assess the next steps.

Earlier in Washington, three US officials told Axios that the White House is optimistic the Witkoff proposal could help close remaining gaps between the parties. One official noted that if both sides show flexibility, an agreement could be reached within days.